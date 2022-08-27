Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. 60,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 221,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

