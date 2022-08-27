Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Short Interest Up 420.8% in August

Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 420.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tamino Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TINO remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,653. Tamino Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc in March 2013.

