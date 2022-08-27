Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the July 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Telstra Stock Down 2.1 %

Telstra stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 21,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,991. Telstra has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

