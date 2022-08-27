Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in August

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,429,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 5,205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 779.5 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Friday. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

