Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $206.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $336.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

