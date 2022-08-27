Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 31,951 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,951 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 4.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,654,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $68,183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Mondelez International by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $62.73. 7,071,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

