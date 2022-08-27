Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes $526,000 Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

