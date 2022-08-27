Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Wajax Trading Down 2.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
