Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Up 2.1%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 3,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 66,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Western Resources

(Get Rating)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.