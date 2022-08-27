Woonkly Power (WOOP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.63 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $299,616.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

