YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading 75% Higher

Shares of YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) rose 75% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

