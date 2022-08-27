YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading 75% Higher

Shares of YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) rose 75% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
YaSheng Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
About YaSheng Group
YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YaSheng Group (HERB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for YaSheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YaSheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.