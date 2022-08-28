1irstGold Price Tops $69.73 on Major Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $14,038.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.73 or 0.00348059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1irstGold is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

