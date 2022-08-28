Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 754,619 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %

ABEO stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

