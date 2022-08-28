Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the July 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $115,947.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

