Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.89 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and $521,290.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00827614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

