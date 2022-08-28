AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $33.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMC Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

