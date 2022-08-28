Ampleforth Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $48.46 million and approximately $640,579.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 54,871,548 coins and its circulating supply is 54,709,569 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

