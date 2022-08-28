Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $84.92

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

