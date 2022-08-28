Analysts Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Target Price at $6.14

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sientra to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Sientra has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

