Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.