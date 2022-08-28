Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $43.00 on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.
About Aperam
