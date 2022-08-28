Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 134.1% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.66. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.