Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 134.1% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.66. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

