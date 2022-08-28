Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSE AINC opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.18. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

