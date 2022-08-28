AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 13,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,511. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.