ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASX Stock Down 1.2 %

ASXFY opened at $54.58 on Friday. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

Get ASX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.