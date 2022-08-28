Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAQ. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,494,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 306,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 954,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 629,418 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,023,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,190. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

