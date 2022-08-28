Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.02.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

