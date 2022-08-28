AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AudioCodes Trading Down 1.1 %

AUDC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 54,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,196. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUDC. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,786,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 803,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 995,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

