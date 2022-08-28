Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVACF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

