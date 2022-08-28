aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $72,079.46 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $72,079.46 and $245.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $11.79 or 0.00059917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.02147121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00842506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

