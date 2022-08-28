aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $72,079.46 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $72,079.46 and $245.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $11.79 or 0.00059917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.02147121 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00842506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
Buying and Selling aWSB
