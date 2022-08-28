Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $153.32 million and $4.96 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 596.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.41 or 0.02146777 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.