Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,621 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

