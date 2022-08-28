Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,508 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Block by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 34,542 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Block by 267.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 14.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Block by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Block by 92.2% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 52,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $276.14.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,813 shares of company stock worth $26,201,618. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

