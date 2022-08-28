Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $294.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

