Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,824 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

