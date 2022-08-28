Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

