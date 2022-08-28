Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.