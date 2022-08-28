Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$88.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

