Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.66.

BZUN stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $593.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.73. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

