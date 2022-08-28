Barclays Boosts KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target to $26.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KE will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KE by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 268,745 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of KE by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.