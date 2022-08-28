BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.40 Million

BASIC (BASIC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $14.40 million and $55,418.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088149 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.