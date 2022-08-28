Beam Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and $2.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,666,400 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.