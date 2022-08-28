Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $509,163.20 and $1,357.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 73% higher against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,922,677,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.