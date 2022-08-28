Bitcoin 2 Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $60.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002427 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 333.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001331 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

