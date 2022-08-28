BitcoinZ Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $6,011.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00311253 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00116386 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00077420 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,524,572,389 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

