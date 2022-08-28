BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

NYSE BJ opened at $71.05 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

