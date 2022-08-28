Black Phoenix (BPX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $178,555.10

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $178,555.10 and approximately $117,571.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 387,509.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,997.38 or 0.09980332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

Black Phoenix (BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

