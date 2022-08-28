BMO Capital Markets Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

