Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.84.

Brinker International Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE EAT opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $14,261,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

