Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $114.76

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

