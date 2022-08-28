Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $25.33

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. FIX downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

